Four Drivers Claim Wins In IHRA Race of Champions

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Drivers from London Dragway, Holly Springs Motorsports, Greer Dragway and Cordova Int’l Raceway were the Gambler’s Race winners Friday at the International Hot Rod Ass’n Summit SuperSeries World Finals at Memphis Int’l Raceway.

Winners in the Top, Mod, Sportsman and Junior Dragster classes each earned a $1,000 payout.

Terry Brannon from Boiling Spring, S.C., representing Greer Dragway took home the Moser Engineering Top (Box) Gambler’s Race. Brannon went down the track with 4.46-second pass with a .004 reaction time at 147.58 mph on a 4.44 dial-in.

Kevin Knight from Corunna, Ontario, Canada representing Grand Bend Motorplex had a .018 reaction time. He posted a 4.62-second run at 146.32 mph on a 4.623 dial-in.

In the Hagerty Mod (No Box) final, Tony Brock from Barbourville, Ky., representing London Dragway defeated Brad Davis from Fulton, Miss., representing Holly Springs Motorsports.

Brock went down the track with a 6.48-second pass coupled with a .038 reaction time at 102.97 mph. Davis had a 8.35-second pass with a .039 reaction time at 82.59 mph.

In the Sunoco Race Fuels Sportsman final, Brad Davis from Fulton, Miss., representing Holly Springs Motorsports took the win over Cody Spears from Mount Carmel, Tenn., representing Memphis Int’l Raceway.

Davis had a 8.35-second pass with a .072 reaction time at 82.38 mph. Spears went down the track with a 9.11-second pass coupled with a -.020 reaction time at 70.29 mph.

In the HalfScale Dragster Junior Dragster final, Brady Wolf from Morrison, Ill., representing Cordova Int’l Raceway, won the Junior Dragster Gambler’s Race.

Wolf had a 7.92-second pass coupled with a -.016-reaction time at 81.84 mph. CJ Kilkenny from West Plains, Mo., posted a 7.90-second pass with a -.007-reaction time at 81.40 mph.

Hundreds of Summit SuperSeries track champions, along with Summit Team Finals divisional champions from around the United States and Canada, will compete tomorrow for the largest and most prestigious bracket racing national championship in drag racing.

The championship prize package in Top and Mod is $20,000-to-win, a vacation for two to Aruba courtesy of Around Aruba Tours, an IHRA Gold Card, World Champion Ironman Trophy and World Champion Diamond Ring.

The championship prize package in the Sportsman class is $7,000-to-win, a vacation for two to Aruba courtesy of Around Aruba Tours, an IHRA Gold Card, World Champion Ironman Trophy and World Champion Diamond Ring.

The championship prize in Junior Dragster is $10,000-to-win, a vacation to Aruba courtesy of Around Aruba Tours, an IHRA Gold Card, World Champion Ironman Trophy and World Champion Diamond Ring