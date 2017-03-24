SPEED SPORT

LATEST NEWS
Jeff Bloom Eyes Carolina Doubleheader
Former Hickory Motor Speedway winner and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Jeff Bloom will head back south and try to duplicate his past success during the Must See Racing Sprint Car Series season-opening Southern Shootout on April 21-22
Aspen Dental Becomes NASCAR Sponsor
NASCAR and Aspen Dental have announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement, designating Aspen Dental as the official dentist of NASCAR.
HEDGER: Saying Goodbye To Pete Hamilton
It’s always tough to see your contemporaries pass on. We got hit again this week when former NASCAR National Sportsman champion Pete Hamilton passed at age 74.
RODDA: Nor Cal Notes
An error was made in my last column regarding the number of promoters who have tried to make Chowchilla Speedway successful
WADE: A New Direction For Larry Morgan
No racer wants to sit at home with an aching back and a sponsor whose head was turned by a pretty woman and brighter lights.
Delta Speedway Opens New Season
Delta Speedway hosted its third annual non-points Thursday night "Prelude to the World of Outlaws" micro sprint race, with race fans being treated to a barnburner of a non-wing feature
Bear Ridge Speedway Set For 50th Season
Bear Ridge Speedway will celebrate its 50th anniversary of racing this year, but the accomplishment is even more impressive when you dig deeper into the story of the tight quarter-mile track in rural Vermont
Nelson Motorsports To Field Two Late Models
Nelson Motorsports will field two full-time NASCAR Whelen All-American late model stock car teams with drivers Brandon Pierce and Bobby McCarty
LOOK BACK: TMC Transportation In Motorsports
While TMC Transportation announced its sponsorship of JR Motorsports and driver Michael Annett on Thursday, it’s certainly not the first time the company has been involved in motorsports.
Early Racing’s ‘Black Devil’
In the romanticized, colorful jargon of what’s been described as America’s “Golden Age” of auto racing — the 1920s — he was given the colorful moniker the “Black Devil.”